Ekweremadu falls ill during EFCC interrogation over money laundering

Ekweremadu Senator suffers from suspected high blood pressure during EFCC interrogation

The anti-graft agency had to release the lawmaker to get medical attention after he complained of discomfort.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Ekweremadu falls ill during EFCC interrogation play Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (Daily Post)

The interrogation of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu West - PDP), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was interrupted when he complained of discomfort and was allowed to seek medical attention.

The lawmaker had turned himself in for questioning at the Abuja office of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, over allegations of money laundering, conspiracy and abuse of office.

According to a report by The Nation, the lawmaker was being questioned over his numerous assets in Nigeria and in foreign countries when he complained of what is suspected to be high blood pressure.

Ekweremadu was questioned over how he acquired 60 assets in Nigeria, United Kingdom, United States and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A source told The Nation, "The grilling started smoothly until he complained of discomfort and he was unable to continue to answer our questions. His sudden illness might have arise from high blood pressure.

"Since he needed urgent medical attention, we allowed him to go to the hospital of his choice for treatment."

The interrogation of the senator took place just a week after EFCC operatives laid siege to his residence at Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja, in the early hours of Tuesday, July 24.

In the anti-graft agency's letter of invitation, dated July 24, the EFCC said, "The commission is investigating the above mentioned case in which your name featured prominently and the need to obtain clarifications from you became imperative.

"This request is made pursuant to section 38 (1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes (Establishment) Act, 2004."

Ekweremadu has claimed several times that the allegations against him are fabricated and that he's a victim of persecution by the federal government.

