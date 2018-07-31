Pulse.ng logo
EFCC interrogates Ekweremadu over money laundering allegations

Ekweremadu EFCC interrogates Deputy Senate President over money laundering allegations

The interrogation of the lawmaker comes just a week after EFCC operatives laid siege to his residence to invite him.

  Published: 2018-07-31
EFCC interrogates Ekweremadu over money laundering allegations play Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (Daily Post)

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu West - PDP) turned himself in for questioning at the Abuja office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of money laundering, conspiracy and abuse of office.

According to a report by Premium Times, Ekweremadu arrived at the anti-graft agency's office in Abuja between 9:00am and 10:00am on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

The questioning of the lawmaker comes just a week after EFCC operatives laid siege to his residence at Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja, in the early hours of Tuesday, July 24.

In a letter of invitation, dated July 24, the EFCC asked the lawmaker to show up at its office by 10am of the same day, but he asked that a new date be scheduled.

The letter read, "The commission is investigating the above mentioned case in which your name featured prominently and the need to obtain clarifications from you became imperative.

"In view of the above, you are kindly requested to report and interview the undersigned at 5, Famela Street Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent Wuse II, Abuja on Tuesday 24th July, 2018 at 10am prompt.

"This request is made pursuant to section 38 (1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes (Establishment) Act, 2004."

Ekweremadu has been on the EFCC's radar for a while as he's accused of questionably owning a number of choice properties abroad.

