Ekiti Govt stops monthly salary of traditional chief over chieftaincy dispute

The Deputy Gov. Mrs Monisade Afuye, gave the punitive order during a troubleshooting parley on Tuesday. She was interfacing with a delegation from the community in her office in Ado-Ekiti.

Afuye stressed the need for chieftaincy title holders to be circumspect of their actions and realise that they should be peacemakers. She said Gov. Biodun Oyebanji was a promoter of peace and won’t allow anyone to destabilise any community under any guise.

She said the directive was handed down following government’s mediation on a protest letter, written by one Abel Olorunsogo of Ayauna family of Iworo Quarters, alleging that Olumuo of Omuo-Ekiti, Oba Noah Omonigbehin prevented the family from assuming the position among the royal dynasties entitled to occupy the coveted seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting further on the petition, Olorunsogo averred that there was a Court’s judgement of 1999 that ordered only three families should have exclusive rights to the royal seat in succession order, contrary to four being paraded by Olomuo-in-Council.

However, deputy governor resolved the case against the petitioner and directed Oba Omonigbehin to begin the process for the installation of a new Aro from Ayaro dynasty of Iworo Quarters.

The deputy governor advised Olomuo to stringently stick to the rotation that had been in existence for long that favoured Ayaro dynasty for the title in the interest of posterity and peace.

Slamming the punishment on Chief Faluyi, Afuye said the punitive action was taken to serve as a deterrent to some chiefs, who were fanatically fond of dividing the throne against their traditional ruler.

“It sounds so bad that a chief that was supposed to be a peace maker was the one spearheading rebellion over the installation of a new Aro by defying the order of the Olomuo that Ayaro should be allowed to install the new Aro of Iworo Quarters. This habit is unbecoming of his status.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Henceforth, the salary of Chief Sunday Faluyi should be stopped, pending the time he will agree with Olomuo for full settlement of this case.”

Afuye said: “The four families that constitute Iworo Quarters, according to documents, sat in 1999 and resolved that the position of Aro should be rotated in the order of Ayaro, Ayauna, Ayagbolu and Ayaasun.

“Records also showed that the last occupant of the seat was from Ayaasun, so it has to return to Ayaro.

Olomuo should go ahead and pick the next occupant of the royal seat from that family.”

Rejecting the claim that he allegedly favoured a particular dynasty in the royal duel, Oba Omonigbehin, said he had been reigning in the community since 1991 and that the modality he met on ground was that the position should be rotated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traditional ruler said it was the family that sat and drew the succession order in 1999 and gave it to him for execution, and not that he was interested in any candidate.

“I don’t have anything against anybody, but what I want is that the truth must be told.

“Eight members of the family sat and drew the succession plan and gave it to me in 1999 for approval. All the four families signed the documents. The records are there.

“Going by that record, there are four royal families that are entitled to Aro chieftaincy seat and it is the turn of Ayaro to install the new one going by that order.

“I am particularly happy with the position canvassed by the state government on this issue.

ADVERTISEMENT