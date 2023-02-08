ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ekiti pays N130m to retirees of LG, teachers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ekiti Government has paid N130 million gratuities to retirees of local government workers and teachers in the state.

The Ekiti state Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:BAO]
The Ekiti state Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:BAO]

Ekiti Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, presented the cheques to 69 beneficiaries on Tuesday at the Lady Jibowu Hall, Government House, Ado-Ekiti.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The presentation was witnessed by the NUT Chairman, Elder Jeol Akinola.

Gov. Oyebanji said government would continue to prioritise workers’ welfare while in service and at their retirement.

The governor said he clearly understood the pains and agony of people working for so many years and not beeing paid their entitlements as and when due.

He explained that one of the challenges government had to contend with were those associated with the payment of gratuities to the retirees.

“As at today, Feb. 7, the state is owing in excess of N40 billion, as outstanding liabilities and that is in spite of the best effort of the last administration.

“The last administration increased remittance to PTAD to the tune of N100 million monthly.

“I want to assure our elderly citizens that this administration will continue to make payment of pension and gratuity a top priority,” Oyebanji said.

He said the beneficiaries would include retirees alive and the next of kin of those already dead, praying that the good Lord rest their souls.

He appealed to Ekiti people to support him to succeed by supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Bola Tinubu, at the Feb. 25 elections.

The governor also pleaded with the people to support all APC candidates, both at the national and state assembly elections.

In his speech, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Ekiti, Mr Jeol Akinola, commended Oyebanji, describing him as a promise keeper who had made history since assumption of office.

He advised the beneficiaries to avoid gambling with the fund, urging them to take very good care of themselves.

Some of the beneficiaries included, Mrs Esther Awoluso, Mr Sunday Osaleye, Mr Emmanuel Adegbile and Ezekiel Famoroti.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Sunday Osaleye thanked the governor for the kind gesture.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekiti pays N130m to retirees of LG, teachers

Ekiti pays N130m to retirees of LG, teachers

Fuel scarcity: NNPC starts direct supply to IPMAN

Fuel scarcity: NNPC starts direct supply to IPMAN

INEC to engage over 17,000 ad-hoc staff in election duties in Enugu State

INEC to engage over 17,000 ad-hoc staff in election duties in Enugu State

Naira re-design won’t affect 2023 general election- CBN

Naira re-design won’t affect 2023 general election- CBN

Lagos PDP mourns as deputy governorship candidate loses mum

Lagos PDP mourns as deputy governorship candidate loses mum

Gov. Wike donates N70million to families of three slain police officers

Gov. Wike donates N70million to families of three slain police officers

Elections: Please support us to turn Nigeria around – Obi urges Nigerians

Elections: Please support us to turn Nigeria around – Obi urges Nigerians

2023 elections will be rancor free – NSA

2023 elections will be rancor free – NSA

Atiku promises to keep digging for oil in the North East

Atiku promises to keep digging for oil in the North East

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Buhari

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis

athlete running at the Lagos city Marathon

Lagos govt announces travel advisory for Lagos City Marathon