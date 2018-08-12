Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Eid-el-Kabir: Marketers urge NNPC to pump fuel to Ejigbo Depot

Eid-el-Kabir Marketers urge NNPC to pump fuel to Ejigbo Depot

Alhaji Ayo Alanamu, Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Ejigbo Depot Chapter, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

  • Published:
IPMAN says scarcity of petrol continues without product to load play

IPMAN says scarcity of petrol continues without product to load

(Guardian)

Petroleum Marketers have appealed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to make fuel available at Ejigbo Depot in Lagos to avert looming fuel scarcity during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Alhaji Ayo Alanamu, Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Ejigbo Depot Chapter, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

This appeal has become necessary because for the last three weeks, precisely since July 20, there was no loading of petroleum products at Ejigbo depot.

“ We have been out of supply since July 20 which is causing serious concern to us marketers. It is also sending wrong signals of looming fuel scarcity as a result of the non-availability of the product at the depot.

“I don’t want to sound like an alarmist, but if urgent action is not taken by the NNPC to restore pumping to the depot, it could lead to serious scarcity during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir Festival,’’ he said.

According to the IPMAN chairman, the situation is posing serious challenge to marketers from south west and northern parts of the country.

Alanamu said the scarcity of petrol at NNPC depots in states had forced marketers to buy the product from private depots which sold above ex-depot price of N133.28.

He said that marketers who sold above pump price did so because of the high price the product was obtained at the private depots.

“It is purely an issue of economic reality and the interplay of demand and supply; that is why the price is never steady; sales price changes in line with cost price,” he said.

The IPMAN chairman said that pipeline vandalism, which made Ejigbo Depot to go under some years ago, had resurfaced at the system 2B pipeline.

“Pipeline vandalism seems not to have been well taken care of as its resurgence becomes more daring, thereby threatening another total closure of the depot.

“Definitely, this will have serious consequences on the supply of petroleum to the depot,” Alanamu said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Soyinka Nobel Laureate says Obasanjo gave out oil blocs for sexbullet
2 Lawal Daura Why former DSS boss reportedly disliked EFCC boss, Magubullet
3 Saraki Senate President staged siege on his home – Presidential aidebullet

Related Articles

In Anambra DPR seals 4 petrol stations for price violation, suspected diversion
Tech IPMAN urges financial institutions to invest in modular refineries
In Cross River DPR warns marketers against diversion, price hike
IPMAN Petroleum marketers say fuel scarcity might last for long
Fuel Scarcity IPMAN calls for introduction of dual price regime
Fuel Scarcity IPMAN to commence building $3bn refinery
Fuel Scarcity Only 1 out of 9 storage facilities functional at Ejigbo Depot, says IPMAN
Fuel Scarcity Kachikwu, Baru to appear before Senate today
Fuel Scarcity IPMAN lauds NNPC for pumping petrol into Ejigbo Depot

Local

Weather Forecast - NiMet
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts thunderstorm, rains for Monday
Mrs Florence Ajimobi - The wife of the Oyo state Governor.
Florence Ajimobi Every child must have access to education, ICT
In PDP we used to kill people – Orji Kalu
Orji Kalu Disobedience of court orders threat to Nigeria’s democracy
Timi Frank tells APC national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun to retire from politics and embrace farming
Buhari President felicitates with Odigie-Oyegun at 79