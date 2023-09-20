ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC warns real estate agents against conspiring with money launderers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zonal commander, stressed that the zone was determined to fight financial crimes through enforcement of all regulations.

A file photo of EFCC officials. [Credit: Punch]
A file photo of EFCC officials. [Credit: Punch]

Recommended articles

“You are critical stakeholders in the fight against corruption,’’ Zonal Commander of the Ilorin office of the EFCC, Michael Nzekwe, told the real estate agents.

The agents were represented at a meeting with executive members of the Kwara chapter of Estate Rent and Commission Agents Association of Nigeria (ERCAAN) who paid the EFCC a courtesy visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You should live above board while paying serious attention to the provisions of the new Money Laundering Act, 2022 (as amended) and the Advance Fee Fraud Act and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

“Ignorance of the law is not an excuse. The EFCC will go after anyone that violates any of the extant laws guiding the operation of real estate business,’’ Nzekwe said.

He stressed that the zone was determined to fight financial crimes through enforcement of all regulations against sharp practices and money laundering, especially in the real estate sector.

He noted that real estate is an avenue through which corrupt Nigerians laundered proceeds of crime and urged ERCAAN members to acquaint themselves with laws and regulations guiding the sector.

Nzekwe also called on members of the association to ensure compliance with the regulation requiring registration and certification of their businesses by EFCC’s Special Control Unit against Money Laundering. He urged the agents to report cases of suspicious transactions to the appropriate agencies as required by the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the association’s chairman, Adewole Onibokun commended the EFCC for its giant strides in fighting corruption. Onibokun expressed the willingness of members of the association to assist the EFCC in the fight against money laundering and other financial crimes in the real estate sector.

He said ERCAAN was founded in 1990 to promote the interests of Nigerian real estate agents who engaged in genuine and honest practices.

“We recognise the role the EFCC plays in checkmating corruption and we recognise that it has added value to our businesses, hence our visit to pledge our solidarity with it,’’ Onibokun added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US Court orders release of Tinubu's academic records from Chicago State University

US Court orders release of Tinubu's academic records from Chicago State University

EFCC warns real estate agents against conspiring with money launderers

EFCC warns real estate agents against conspiring with money launderers

IDPs appeal to Nasarawa Govt for inclusion in FG’s palliatives distribution

IDPs appeal to Nasarawa Govt for inclusion in FG’s palliatives distribution

'Pregnancy isn't a disease, serve the nation as expected' - NYSC

'Pregnancy isn't a disease, serve the nation as expected' - NYSC

Ogun State announces death penalty for cultists

Ogun State announces death penalty for cultists

Troops donate books to secondary students in Borno

Troops donate books to secondary students in Borno

8th Anambra Assembly passes 33 resolutions in its first 100 days

8th Anambra Assembly passes 33 resolutions in its first 100 days

NEMA unveils charter for effective service delivery

NEMA unveils charter for effective service delivery

JAMB group reschedules its first national conference to Sept 25

JAMB group reschedules its first national conference to Sept 25

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis