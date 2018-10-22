Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

EFCC secures 172 convictions in 10 months — Magu

EFCC secures 172 convictions in 10 months — Magu

Magu said this at an event to mobilise the people to take ownership of the fight against corruption held in Gombe.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Aiteo boss floors EFCC in court play EFCC secures 172 convictions in 10 months — Magu (Premium Times Nigeria)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recorded 172  convictions from January to date, the acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, said in Gombe on Monday.

Magu, who said this in Gombe at an event to mobilise the people to take ownership of the fight against corruption, added that “as I speak, EFCC has recorded over 172 convictions since the beginning of the year and we expect the figure to improve significantly before the end of 2018.”

The chairman emphasised that every Nigerian should take ownership of the fight against corruption, adding that “this is the right time to act to stem the tide of corruption as the 2019 general elections
approach.

“As we move closer to the general elections where Nigerians will vote for the present government or a new leadership to take control of  governance, it is time that we all must be vigilant.

“We all must be careful as citizens to ensure that only people with proven records of integrity are elected into offices.”

He, therefore, called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) religious organisations, traditional leaders to help in sensitising voters to vote right and not to compromise.

He said “voters should not fall into the temptation of selling their votes.”

According to him, voters must be educated to realise that their voter cards represent the ticket for their future and healthy living if they use it wisely.

The anti-graft commission chairman was in Gombe to mobilise the people to take ownership of the fight against corruption.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 EFCC will move Fayose to Lagos to face trial – Sourcebullet
2 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
3 Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of Nairabullet

Related Articles

Fayose says he'll meet EFCC with bibles, bedclothes, pillowcase
Innoson accuses EFCC of double standards
Fayose turns down Fayemi's invitation to attend inauguration ceremony
Fayose "I look forward to seeing you," Ekiti Governor tells EFCC as 2nd term comes to an end
EFCC Agency insists on transfer of its cases from Justice Nyako to another judge
Buhari President seeks NASS approval for $2.78bn Eurobonds
Fayose Ekiti Governor sues EFCC N20bn damages for ridiculing him
Buhari President nominates Magu's Chief of Staff, Olukoyede, to become EFCC Secretary
Anti-Corruption Fight Return illicit funds or face prosecution, Magu tells looters
Buhari President departs for New York Sunday, addresses UNGA73 Tuesday

Local

Balarabe Musa says Buhari remains Nigeria's best option at the 2019 polls despite his failures.
Nigerians will suffer more if PDP comes back to power - Balarabe Musa
Ghanaians allegedly attack Nigerians
9 Nigerian-owned shops burnt in xenophobic attack in South Africa
Troops kill 5 Boko Haram members, recover weapons in Borno
Troops kill 3 suspected Gana boys in Zaki Biam - Commander
N22.6bn entitlements: FG begins payment to ex-Nigeria Airways workers
X
Advertisement