EFCC boss vows to see Yahaya Bello’s prosecution to the end

Bayo Wahab

The EFCC recently declared Bello wanted for an alleged financial crime to the tune of ₦80.2 billion.

The EFCC chairman in a chat with journalists at the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, also swore that those who obstructed officials of the commission from arresting the ex-governor would be prosecuted.

He said he and his men would not relent in sanitising the country regardless of the attacks against the anti-graft commission.

Olukoyede also sought the support of Nigerians, saying Nigeria needs the EFCC to survive.

He said the agency’s current efforts have helped the value of naira and the foreign market.

Details later...

