EFCC arraigns ex-banker over alleged N8.7m fraud

The accused appeared before Justice Chuka Obiozor on a three-count charge of conspiracy, impersonation and fraud.

  • Published:
All you need to know about EFCC raid on Standard Chartered Bank play EFCC arraigns ex-banker over alleged N8.7m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday charged a former banker, Ali Kareem, with impersonation and N8.7 million fraud before a Federal High Court Lagos.

The accused appeared before Justice Chuka Obiozor on a three-count charge of conspiracy, impersonation and fraud.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The EFCC accused the former banker of committing the offences on May 2, 2008, in conspiracy with other persons at large.

The anti-graft agency said in the charge sheet that Kareem fraudulently impersonated a Union Bank customer, Mr Alexander Cherembem, to fraudulently facilitate withdrawal of N8.7 million from his account through the Union Mobile app.

It added that the accused processed the withdrawal request without obtaining the proper identity of the customer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 22, 22(2) and 37 of the Cyber Crimes Prohibition Act, 2015.

Kareem’s Counsel, Mr Olatimihan Ogunbiyi, prayed for a short adjournment to enable him to file his bail application.

The Prosecutor, Mr George Chia-yakua, did not object to the request.

Obiozor adjourned the case until Nov. 5 for hearing and determination of the application, and remanded Kareem in prison pending outcome. 

