ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

The Court held the Government responsible for the egregious violation of Ayodeji's fundamental human rights and further demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

The case, expertly handled pro-bono by the renowned international human rights organisation Avocats Sans Frontieres France, commonly known as Lawyers without Borders (France), shed light on the abhorrent torture endured by the victim.

Angela Uwandu Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, the Country Director of ASF France in Nigeria, revealed that not only did the police officer shoot Ayodeji, but he also unlawfully seized the victim's assets, including a car and a sum of ₦900,000.

In addition to the substantial damages awarded to Ayodeji, the ECOWAS Court has ordered the immediate return of his wrongfully confiscated possessions.

Uzoma-Iwuchukwu expressed her satisfaction with the verdict, stating, "We are delighted that despite numerous challenges and legal obstacles faced by our dedicated legal team in the pursuit of justice, the Court has unequivocally served justice. This ruling serves as a potent deterrent against the systematic use of torture in Nigeria."