ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

Ima Elijah

Not only did the police officer shoot Ayodeji, he also unlawfully seized the victim's assets, including a car and a sum of ₦900,000.

ECOWAS Court judges [Arise]
ECOWAS Court judges [Arise]

Recommended articles

The Court held the Government responsible for the egregious violation of Ayodeji's fundamental human rights and further demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

The case, expertly handled pro-bono by the renowned international human rights organisation Avocats Sans Frontieres France, commonly known as Lawyers without Borders (France), shed light on the abhorrent torture endured by the victim.

Angela Uwandu Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, the Country Director of ASF France in Nigeria, revealed that not only did the police officer shoot Ayodeji, but he also unlawfully seized the victim's assets, including a car and a sum of ₦900,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the substantial damages awarded to Ayodeji, the ECOWAS Court has ordered the immediate return of his wrongfully confiscated possessions.

Uzoma-Iwuchukwu expressed her satisfaction with the verdict, stating, "We are delighted that despite numerous challenges and legal obstacles faced by our dedicated legal team in the pursuit of justice, the Court has unequivocally served justice. This ruling serves as a potent deterrent against the systematic use of torture in Nigeria."

This rulling comes less than 24 hours after the Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assumed the chairmanship of ECOWAS.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC chairman Adamu already in 2027 eyeing second term for President Tinubu

APC chairman Adamu already in 2027 eyeing second term for President Tinubu

'2023 elections has come and gone, electoral process must reflect people's choice' - Onoja

'2023 elections has come and gone, electoral process must reflect people's choice' - Onoja

Tribunal admits Gobir’s educational certificates, adjourns case

Tribunal admits Gobir’s educational certificates, adjourns case

'I am in touch with my boss, he is recuperating well' - Aiyedatiwa

'I am in touch with my boss, he is recuperating well' - Aiyedatiwa

Shettima urges House of Reps to support Tinubu’s transformation agenda

Shettima urges House of Reps to support Tinubu’s transformation agenda

Alex Otti appoints J Martins, Kanu Nwankwo, others into Abia state government

Alex Otti appoints J Martins, Kanu Nwankwo, others into Abia state government

ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

Asset Recovery Committee seizes exotic cars from Ortom's home

Asset Recovery Committee seizes exotic cars from Ortom's home

Stella Oduah knows nothing about alleged NYSC fraud case against her

Stella Oduah knows nothing about alleged NYSC fraud case against her

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

Mbappe out, Osimhen in: PSG plot stunning move for Super Eagles striker

Mbappe out, Osimhen in: PSG plot stunning move for Super Eagles striker

Kylian Mbappé’s mother: 9 things to know about Fayza Lamari, the powerful woman in the middle of the PSG star’s contract debacle

Kylian Mbappé’s mother: 9 things to know about Fayza Lamari, the powerful woman in the middle of the PSG star’s contract debacle

Maguire training 3 times daily with ex-Chelsea star, plans to fight for Man United shirt

Maguire training 3 times daily with ex-Chelsea star, plans to fight for Man United shirt

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies