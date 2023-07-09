ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu crowned as new ECOWAS Chairman

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu said ECOWAS must rise against coup d'etat.

President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]

The Nigerian President bagged a unanimous endorsement to chair the organisation at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau capital, on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Tinubu, who is the latest entrant into the exclusive club of Heads of State in West Africa, succeeds President Umaro Embalo of Guinea Bissau.

According to a statement from the presidency, Tinubu enthusiastically accepted the honour, on behalf of Nigeria, with a solemn pledge to bear the responsibility of the office and run an inclusive administration of the regional organisation.

Speaking on his emergence as Chairman on his first participation at the summit, having just started out as the elected leader of Nigeria, the President stated that he was humbled and honoured by the trust to assume the leadership of the regional body, pledging his commitment to serve the interest of the community.

He said, "Indeed, I’m humbled and honored by this trust, and want to assure you of my unalloyed commitment to provide the necessary leadership with dedication to serve the interest of the community."

The President warned that the threat to peace in the sub-region had reached an alarming proportion with terrorism and the emerging pattern of military takeover that now demand urgent and concerted actions.

He called for collective action from member-states, pledging that under his leadership, frameworks would be harmonised to actualize the dreams of ECOWAS.

On peace and security, the threat has reached an alarming level, and needs urgent actions in addressing the challenges. Indeed, without a peaceful environment, progress and development in the region will continue to remain elusive.

"In this regard, we must remain committed to the utilisation of all regional frameworks at our disposal to address the menace of insecurity,” Tinubu declared.

