The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised alarm over plans by criminals to wreak havoc in Nigeria over the festive period.

The agency's spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said in a statement on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 that enemies of state are plotting to carry out violent attacks in public places over the next couple of weeks.

He noted that the objective of the perpetrators is to create a general sense of fear among Nigerians, and to undermine the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

"The planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons," he said.

Afunanya said the DSS is well-prepared to combat the threat to law and order in the country and appeased for calm.

The DSS spokesperson also called on Nigerians to be extra vigilant and report strange movements to security and law enforcement agencies.

He said Nigerians can reach the agency for help through its emergency response numbers - 08132222105 and 09030002189.