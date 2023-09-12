DSS arrests King of Akoh Kingdom in connection with murder of police officer

This arrest is in connection with the murder of the Ahoada Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbashim, who was brutally killed by suspected cultists.

Bako Angbashim, a beloved figure in the Ahoada community, was widely recognised for his habit of walking barefoot, a symbol of his close connection to the people he served.

Tragically, he met his untimely demise on a fateful Friday night during an operation with his fellow officers in the area. The perpetrators, who remain unidentified, not only killed Officer Angbashim but also beheaded him in a gruesome act of violence that shook the region.

Background

These events come on the heels of the recent suspension of HRM Eze Ikegbidi by the State Governor, Siminilayi Fubara. Governor Fubara had issued a stern statement in which he accused the monarch of relinquishing control of his territory to the notorious David Gift, widely known as 2-Baba, and his criminal gang, allowing them to operate freely and carry out their nefarious activities with impunity.

In response to the escalating violence and insecurity attributed to 2-Baba's gang, Governor Fubara had announced a staggering ₦100,000,000 bounty on the prime suspect's head, signaling the government's determination to bring him and his associates to justice.