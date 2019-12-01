Being a former governor of a state for eight years may not be what many Nigerians think it is, for Donald Duke, it’s almost the same as being a less privilege Nigerian.

In an interview with Punch, the former governor of Cross River State described himself as a tired and a frustrated Nigerian.

The former governor said the Nigerian is unfavorable and tiresome, saying Nigerian youths bustling with energy and leaving the country is part of the frustration in Nigeria.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the February 2019 election also attributed drug abuse among the youths to frustration.

He said, “Right now I don’t feel good. I am tired and a frustrated Nigerian. Because the truth is, we all know we can do a lot more than we are doing right now if the environment were favourable.

“I find the Nigerian environment very tiresome. And if I am saying so imagine what people less privileged are going through. You have a lot of young people bustling with energy. They can’t express themselves, so, they are looking for relief, either they are trying to leave the country or they easily take to crime, it’s all part of the frustration they are going through. I was speaking with someone about the drug problem in the northern parts of Nigeria. I put it down to frustration, the young folks out there are frustrated, they want to get out of their reality and thus take to drugs”.

Donald Duke has analysed that corruption seem to be an unending issue because a set of leaders are recycled from one political party to another. (SaharaReporters)

Duke, who became Commissioner of Finance, Budget, and Planning at the age of 30, and Cross River State governor at the age of 37 lamented that young Nigerians are not getting the opportunity to hold political positions.

I was lucky and very fortunate to be so prepared, because at the age of 30 I was Commissioner of Finance, Budget, and Planning. At the age of 33, I was a member of the National Economic Intelligence Committee and concurrently a member of the National Economic Council. So, I had tremendous exposure by the time I became governor. Sadly, we are not affording our young people similar opportunities and it is haunting us already.

He, however, expressed optimism that sooner or later Nigerian youths will assume the leadership of this country.