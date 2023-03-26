Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent that visited the residence observed that as at 1:30 p.m., no condolence register was placed, the gate to the residence was locked, with only journalists spotted, trying to gather information.

The security guard of the house, who spoke to newsmen, said no one was at home and any information needed could only be gotten at the late General’s residence in Ikeja, Lagos.

Meanwhile, the Dean, Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Odogbolu, Rev. Olayiwola Awoyungbo, told NAN at the Church premises in Odogbolu that the late Diya contributed immensely to the development of his community.

”He is a man that is loved by the people, especially considering his role in the socioeconomic development of Odogbolu community.

“When he was detained by the government of late Gen. Sani Abacha, the people of Odogbolu stood by him.

”He also contributed to the development of this Church materially, spiritually, morally and financially,” he said.

Also, Olusola Ogunnaike, the Olugbon of Odogbolu, who noted that death remained natural, said that the late Diya was a good man and a good ambassador of the state.

”He did very well as vice president. He was a role model. The community is proud of him. Everybody will go one day,” he said.

Akinola Adeniyi, Diya’s younger brother from another mother, described the death of his elder brother as shocking, saying that he contributed meaningfully to the wellbeing of his siblings.

Adeniyi explained that late Diya was a Christian to the core and he died on a Sunday too.

”He always wanted the best for his family and his people. He gave out scholarships and ensured developmental projects in his community,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Diya was born on April 3, 1944 in Odogbolu, Ogun.