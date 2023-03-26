ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The late general was the Military Governor of Ogun from January 1984 to August 1985.

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.
Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent that visited the residence observed that as at 1:30 p.m., no condolence register was placed, the gate to the residence was locked, with only journalists spotted, trying to gather information.

The security guard of the house, who spoke to newsmen, said no one was at home and any information needed could only be gotten at the late General’s residence in Ikeja, Lagos.

Meanwhile, the Dean, Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Odogbolu, Rev. Olayiwola Awoyungbo, told NAN at the Church premises in Odogbolu that the late Diya contributed immensely to the development of his community.

ADVERTISEMENT

”He is a man that is loved by the people, especially considering his role in the socioeconomic development of Odogbolu community.

“When he was detained by the government of late Gen. Sani Abacha, the people of Odogbolu stood by him.

”He also contributed to the development of this Church materially, spiritually, morally and financially,” he said.

Also, Olusola Ogunnaike, the Olugbon of Odogbolu, who noted that death remained natural, said that the late Diya was a good man and a good ambassador of the state.

”He did very well as vice president. He was a role model. The community is proud of him. Everybody will go one day,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akinola Adeniyi, Diya’s younger brother from another mother, described the death of his elder brother as shocking, saying that he contributed meaningfully to the wellbeing of his siblings.

Adeniyi explained that late Diya was a Christian to the core and he died on a Sunday too.

”He always wanted the best for his family and his people. He gave out scholarships and ensured developmental projects in his community,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Diya was born on April 3, 1944 in Odogbolu, Ogun.

He was the Military Governor of Ogun from January 1984 to August 1985.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo to deliver public lecture at King’s College, London

Osinbajo to deliver public lecture at King’s College, London

Anambra must emulate Lagos by reclaiming land from erosion - Soludo

Anambra must emulate Lagos by reclaiming land from erosion - Soludo

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

NDLEA seizes 164,750 tramadol pills in Taraba

NDLEA seizes 164,750 tramadol pills in Taraba

CAN calls for calm in Adamawa over imminent re-run election

CAN calls for calm in Adamawa over imminent re-run election

Police arrest 79 suspected election violators in Sokoto

Police arrest 79 suspected election violators in Sokoto

Nigeria-India direct flight to commence March 31 — Envoy

Nigeria-India direct flight to commence March 31 — Envoy

Diya would be remembered for standing with people during June 12 – Adefuye

Diya would be remembered for standing with people during June 12 – Adefuye

Group canvasses support for Akpabio as Senate President

Group canvasses support for Akpabio as Senate President

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ethnicity, religion will not divide us - Sanwo-olu assures Lagosians