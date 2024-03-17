ADVERTISEMENT
Defence Headquarters drops cryptic message after murder of 16 soldiers in Delta community

Nurudeen Shotayo

The military had vowed to arrest and bring to justice the perpetrators of the gruesome murder of the army personnel.

General Christopher Musa, the commander of Nigeria's military forces [File: Christophe Van Der Perre/Reuters]
General Christopher Musa, the commander of Nigeria's military forces [File: Christophe Van Der Perre/Reuters]

The victims, belonging to the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army, were killed in the Okuoma community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The slain officers were responding to a distress call to quel a communal clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities.

The deceased consisted of a Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain, and 12 soldiers.

In a post on its Twitter, now X, account on Sunday, March 17, 2024, the DHQ shared a message that seemed to have a hidden meaning.

"The Audacity," the post simply read with a dark love emoji.

At face value, the message may be considered harmless, but some citizens have expressed worries given the history of the military in reacting to similar incidents.

Meanwhile, Army said some suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings.

Also, 14 bodies of the slain army personnel have been recovered from the Delta community in the early hours of Saturday.

Some of the recovered bodies were said to have been severed, with some beheaded while others had their stomachs and hearts ripped off.

The bodies of a Commanding Officer and two majors were seen floating by the river bank at the NDDC jetty in the coastal Delta community as others were separated on land.

Pulse reported that the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, has ordered a probe into the tragic incident to unmask the culprits.

