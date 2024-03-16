ADVERTISEMENT
Tension in Delta community as youths kill 4 senior army officers, 12 soldiers

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Chief of Defence Staff has ordered a probe into the tragic killing of the army personnel who were on a peace mission to the community.

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army (Photo used for the purpose of illustration) [Twitter:NA]

The incident happened when the slain military personnel responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

However, there was a quick ugly turn of events, as the youths surrounded the military personnel.

While confirming the incident in a statement on Saturday, the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said a reinforcement team deployed to the community was also attacked.

After the ensuing escalation, a commanding officer, two Majors, one Captain, and 12 soldiers lost their lives.

“The unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities both in Delta State,”

“The reinforcement team led by the commanding officer was also attacked, leading to the deaths of the commanding officer, two majors, one captain, and 12 soldiers,” the statement partly read.

Gusau said the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, has ordered a probe into the tragic incident to unmask the culprits.

The defence spokesman further stated that the Delta State Government had also been briefed on the development.

Gusau said some suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings, reiterating the military's commitment to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in various parts of the country.

“The Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has directed the immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the heinous crime. The occurrence has been reported to the Delta State Government.

“However, the military remains focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country. So far, a few arrests have been made while steps are in place to unravel the motive behind the attack,” he added.

