8 people including professor declared wanted over killing of 17 soldiers

Bayo Wahab

One of the wanted people is listed as a professor of Solid State Physics in the Department of Physics on the official website of Delta State University.

Photograph of wanted persons released by the Nigerian army. [Channels TV]
Photograph of wanted persons released by the Nigerian army. [Channels TV]

The military high command announced the names of the wanted persons on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at a press briefing at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Among those declared wanted is Ekpekpo Arthur, listed as a professor of Solid State Physics in the Department of Physics on the official website of Delta State University.

Others are Igoli Ebi, Reuben Baru, Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki, Clement Ikolo Oghenerukeywe, Andaowei Dennis Bakriri and Akevwru Daniel Omotegbo (Aka Amagben).

While announcing the names, Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, said no bounty was placed on the wanted persons.

He called on stakeholders and traditional rulers in the Niger Delta region to help the military in fishing out the wanted persons.

Recall that on Thursday, March 14, 2024, the troops of 181 Amphibious Batallion, were attacked and killed at the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

The troops were said to be on a peace mission to the community when they were killed.

The 17 military personnel killed included Lt.-Col. Ali, Maj. D.E Obi, Maj. S.D. Ashafa, Capt. U. Zakari, Staff Sgt. Yahaya Saidu, Corporal Danbaba Yahaya, Corporal Kabir Bashir, Lance Corporal Abdullahi Ibrahim, Lance Corporal Bulus Haruna, Lance Corporal Sole Opeyemi, and Lance Corporal Bello Anas.

The rest are Private Alhaji Isah, Private Clement Francis, Private Abubakar Ali, Private Adamu Ibrahim, Private Hamman Peter, and Private Ibrahim Adamu.

The slain soldiers were laid to rest at the National Cemetery, Abuja on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

