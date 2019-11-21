The Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Attah said the board also approved the appointment of DCG David Chikan, ACG Kashim Ajiya, ACG Dinatu Umaru and ACG Yusuf Bashar as members of management.

He said 30 officers were promoted from Deputy Comptroller to Comptroller while 115 Assistant Comptroller were elevated to Deputy-Comptroller.

He further disclosed that the board also approved the promotion of officers from Chief Superintendent of Customs to Assistant Comptroller and 43 Superintendent of Customs to Chief Superintendent.

According to him, 117 Deputy Superintendent to Superintendent and 565 Assistant Superintendent I to Deputy Superintendent of Customs.

Attah added that 988 Assistant Superintendent of Customs II to Assistant Superintendent of Customs I as well as 505 Inspectors of Customs to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II.

He said the promotion took effect from Jan. 1, 2018.

The spokesperson stated that the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) while congratulating the new members of management and the promoted officers, charged them to see their elevations as a call to greater responsibilities.

According to Attah, the customs boss urged them to double their efforts to consolidate on the gains of the on-going Service reforms.