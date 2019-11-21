A witness who was at the scene reports that many of the shop owners were seen packing out their goods, including, furniture, to reduce their losses.

The plaza which was formally a Super Cinema, comprised of many shops, churches, textiles and Fabrics, Bureau de Change and Gift Gallery, among others, got up in flames barely one week after similar incident occurred near Tejuosho market in the state.

Plaza opposite popular small market goes up in flame in Akerele, Surulere (HallaNaija Blog)

Following a breaking report by Pulse Nigeria, effort by the Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency services helped in putting out the fire.

ALSO READ: 2 injured as fire razes building near Tejuosho market in Lagos

Dr Oke-Osanyintolu, Director General of Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), revealed that investigation conducted on site indicated that the fire resulted from an electrical surge in one of the shops before escalating to other parts of the plaza.

Plaza opposite popular small market goes up in flame in Akerele, Surulere (HallaNaija Blog)

“No loss of life nor injury has been sustained so far at the scene of the fire where properties worth a fortune have been lost to the inferno,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.