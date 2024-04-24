Cross River Govt to deworm 886,292 school children, 173k for SCH treatment

The annual comprehensive state-wide, school-based deworming exercise began on Wednesday, April 24, and would be concluded on Tuesday, April 30.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise will be implemented by NTD in partnership with the state Ministry of Education, state Universal Basic Education Board and the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

NAN also reports that a total of 623,828 school-aged children will be targeted to receive mebendazole tablets for the preventive treatment of soil-transmitted helminthiasis (STH), 173,000 will be targeted for SCH treatment and about 1,000 trained health workers would administer the tablets in 2,000 schools across 14 local government areas (LGAs).

ADVERTISEMENT

Briefing journalists on the exercise on Wednesday in Calabar, Veronica Mark, Cross River’s NTD Coordinator, said the diseases were common in children.

Mark said the treatment will take place in 14 LGAs, adding that the infections known as intestinal worms, result from poor sanitation and hygiene conditions and tend to have the highest prevalence in school-aged children.

According to her, “the infection can lead to anaemia, malnourishment and impaired mental and physical development, ultimately affecting children’s educational outcomes and income as adults if left untreated.

“These worms disproportionately affect the poor who are less able to afford the costs of diagnosis and treatment.

“It also will potentially increase the inequality gap that currently exists and derail the country’s development goal of equitable access to health and education,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Toochi Ohaji, Senior Manager, Evidence Action, Nigeria, said treating at-risk children through schools is an evidence-based cost-effective solution.

Ohaji maintained that Evidence Action, as a partner fighting neglected tropical diseases in Cross River, has been providing technical assistance in planning, capacity building and logistics.

“We also partner in data collection and reporting, community mobilisation, monitoring and supervision of the school deworming programmes for STH and SCH,” he stated.