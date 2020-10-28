The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Tuesday.

The public health agency said that the new infections bring the nation’s total number of infections to 62,224.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the data released by the agency shows that 345 new patient were successfully treated and discharged across the country.

The NCDC said that Lagos state accounts for the highest number of infections with 51 cases while 15 new cases were found in FTC, 11 cases in Plateau, eight cases each in Kaduna, Oyo and Rivers and four cases in Ogun.

Edo, Imo and Kwara reported two cases each as Delta and Kano also confirmed one case each.

According to the data, the country has tested 614,480 persons since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The NCDC said that as of Oct. 27, some 113 new confirmed cases and three deaths were recorded in the country.

“Till date, 62,224 cases have been confirmed, 57,916 cases have been discharged and 1,135 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC said that there was a currently circulating myth suggesting that masks do not work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It stated that masks were recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling through air and onto other people when the person wearing the mask coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises the voice.

“This is called source control. That is, “my mask protects you”.

COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with one another within about two meters.

“So, the use of masks is particularly important in settings where people are close to each other or where social distancing is difficult to maintain,” it explained.

It stated that the agency had continued to work round the clock on COVID-19 response in the country.

“Please take responsibility so we can control this outbreak in our country,” it advised.