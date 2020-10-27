The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) made this known via its verified Website on Monday.

The centre also recorded two COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC stated that Lagos reported the highest number of infections with 77 while the FCT reported 26 cases.

Others Plateau-nine; Edo-four; Oyo-two and Nasarawa-one.

The NCDC said 57,571 people have been discharged while Nigeria recorded a total of 1,132 deaths in 36 states and the FCT.

It added that so far, 612,154 people have been tested since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27.

The agency advised Nigerians to maintain physical distance and wear masks to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

“Help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in your community. It is very important to wash your hand frequently with soap under running water.

“Let’s all #TakeResponsibility by ensuring hygienic practices to keep ourselves and loved ones safe and healthy," it advised.