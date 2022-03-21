Court sacks Cross River State Speaker, 19 lawmakers for defecting to APC

The judge, Taiwo Taiwo, while delivering judgment on Monday, March 21, 2022, dismissed all the preliminary objections raised by the sacked lawmakers.

The suit was instituted by the PDP to challenge the lawmakers’ defection to the ruling APC.

The judge said, “A day must surely come when elected officials, must ask the people who voted for them before defecting to other political parties.”

Justice Taiwo added that the “lawmakers wined and dined under the umbrella of the PDP,” and left the party when there was no justification to do so.

He also said “The defendants court documents were contrived and filed with loopholes. The papers are manifestly defective.”