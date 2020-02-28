Wakil was arraigned before the court on Feb. 25, alongside three other accused persons by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on a two-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence N42 million.

The other accused persons are Tahiru Daura, Lawal Shoyade and Adamu Sani.

At the resume hearing of the case, the Defence Counsel, Jubril Gunda and ZM Umar, prayed the court to admit Wakil and the three accused persons on bail on ground of health condition.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abubakar Ringim, however, objected the bail application by the defendants.

Ringim argued that there were two counter affidavits filed before the court by Fatima Kassim and Adamu Hussain, objecting the bail application in view of the magnitude of the charges against the accused persons.

The trial judge, Justice Jude Dagat, therefore, ordered the defendants to be remanded at a custodial centre and adjourned the case till March 3, 2020, for ruling.