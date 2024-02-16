ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court dismisses FG appeal against Orubebe's conviction reversal

Ima Elijah

The appeal was rendered incompetent due to the government's failure to adhere to the procedural requirement.

Former Niger Delta minister, Godsday Orubebe at the Code of Conduct Tribunal hearing.
Former Niger Delta minister, Godsday Orubebe at the Code of Conduct Tribunal hearing.

Recommended articles

The appeal, labeled SC/680/2017, sought to challenge the June 14, 2017 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which overturned Orubebe's conviction on October 4, 2016, by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for breaching the Code of Conduct for public officers.

The Federal Government had accused Orubebe of failing to declare a property at Plot 2057, Asokoro District, Abuja, in any of the forms submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) during his tenure as a minister.

However, Orubebe vehemently denied the allegation, asserting that he had sold the property before assuming office and therefore had no obligation to declare it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a landmark judgment delivered on Friday, February 16, 2024, a five-member panel of the apex court unanimously ruled that the appeal against Orubebe was legally flawed.

The lead judgment, authored by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba but read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, highlighted the Federal Government's failure to obtain prior leave from the court before filing the appeal.

The court emphasised that the appeal was rendered incompetent due to the government's failure to adhere to the procedural requirement of seeking prior leave.

Consequently, the Supreme Court proceeded to dismiss the appeal, delivering a significant victory for Orubebe and casting doubts on the validity of the government's case.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in prison

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in prison

Federal Government to collaborate with India on geospatial information

Federal Government to collaborate with India on geospatial information

Lagos Police reactivate tracking device to curb kidnapping, one-chance crimes

Lagos Police reactivate tracking device to curb kidnapping, one-chance crimes

Court dismisses FG appeal against Orubebe's conviction reversal

Court dismisses FG appeal against Orubebe's conviction reversal

Jigawa Police begin investigation into murder of Dutse restaurant owner

Jigawa Police begin investigation into murder of Dutse restaurant owner

Nasarawa Assembly speaker warns against absenteeism, urges staff to enhance service delivery

Nasarawa Assembly speaker warns against absenteeism, urges staff to enhance service delivery

Lanre Gbajabiamila honoured with Africa Gaming Hall of Fame award

Lanre Gbajabiamila honoured with Africa Gaming Hall of Fame award

Enugu women offers ₦1m bounty for arrest of Anambra woman accused of abusing house help

Enugu women offers ₦1m bounty for arrest of Anambra woman accused of abusing house help

Peter Obi spends ₦744m on legal battles after election loss - Aisha Yesufu reveals

Peter Obi spends ₦744m on legal battles after election loss - Aisha Yesufu reveals

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prince-ned-nwoko [PM News Nigeria]

Senator Ned Nwoko calls for urgent economic policy review amid rising inflation

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Give Tinubu time to fix Nigeria —  Arewa group urges Nigerians to shun protests

Reps urge FG to enforce executive order on Nigerian-made product patronage [Punch]

House of Reps urges FG to enforce executive order on Nigerian-made product patronage

President Bola Tinubu. [Premium Times}

Recite national anthem, pledge at all official functions - Tinubu mandates