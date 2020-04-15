The headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in the Maitama area of Abuja, is on fire.

The fire has engulfed the last floor of the seven storey building, destroying valuables and other items, according to SaharaReporters.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this.

Firefighters are currently battling the inferno.

It is the second time a government office in Nigeria's moneyed capital of Abuja has gone up in flames as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic. On April 8, the office of the Accountant General in Abuja went up in flames as well, erasing vital government documents.