Ihekweazu said this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF), media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

The DG said that investigation had established that persons from 50 years and above were most prone to the virus, with three out of five deaths from the pandemic usually within that age bracket.

He urged Nigerians to take precautions to protect their older relatives by wearing face masks, practicing hand/respiratory hygiene, and maintaining a physical distance of two metres from each other.

“Nigerians should ensure that if they share a toilet and bathroom, the facilities must be cleaned after each use. Where possible, we should all consider drawing up rosters for bathing.

“We should also encourage frequent hand washing with soap and water by all other household members, and disinfect frequently touched surfaces like door handles, light switches and TV remotes.

“We must also keep shared spaces well ventilated and minimise the time spent in shared enclosed spaces such as kitchens, bathrooms and sitting areas.

“Where possible, we should sleep in different beds and endeavour to maintain physical distancing even within the household.

“We must also avoid sharing towels and common household items like cutlery, drinking cups, among others,” he advised.