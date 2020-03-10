Turkish Airlines is advancing its commitment to curtail Coronavirus spread by cancelling all scheduled flights to Nigeria.

The airline cancelled all flights to Lagos, Abuja, and Port-Harcourt, the only three airports it operates in.

In a statement made available to journalists, the airline--which the Italian man who was first diagnosed with Coronavirus in Nigeria boarded into the country--said the flights were cancelled in view of the global outbreak.

The statement has it that the cancellations would start for flights scheduled to arrive Lagos on March 17, 23 and 29, 2020.

Similarly, flights scheduled to arrive Abuja on March 13, 16, 20, 25, 27 and April 1, have been cancelled.

More so, Port-Harcourt flights scheduled for March 11, 13, 18, and 25, are affected.

Nigeria recorded her first case of the virus when the Italian businessman landed in Lagos, the country's most populous city, late February.

While over 100 people have been quarantined in Lagos and Ogun states, efforts are ongoing to identity everyone the Italian had been in contact with.

In a new development, Nigeria had confirmed a second case of the novel Coronavirus.

The new coronavirus case was said to have made contact with the Italian businessman who was first diagnosed, on a Turkish Airlines flight.

Following the discovery of the second Coronavirus case in the country, the Lagos government released the identities of two individuals who shared the Turkish airline flight into Nigeria with the Italian.

Their identities were disclosed because they were yet-to-be-reached for monitoring.