Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos, has disclosed the identities of the contacts of the Italian man who was first diagnosed of the novel Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The published identities are those who were on board alongside the index case on a Turkish Airline flight, on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Abayomi stated that the contacts identified as Enwelunta Godfrey Obumnore, and Sadeeq Abiodun Salami (both males), are yet to be reached.

Speaking on the first Coronavirus case in the country, Abayomi said he is still secreting the virus and will be released as soon as he eliminates it.

Nigeria had confirmed a second case of coronavirus in the country barely a week after the first case.

The new coronavirus case was said to have made contact with the Italian businessman who was first diagnosed.

The patient has now been placed in isolation and under clinical follow up and in care at Infectious Disease Hospital, Lagos.

All other contacts of the Italian in Ogun and Lagos will remain in isolation and testing will be carried out on those not yet tested, including some in other states.