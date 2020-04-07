Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has announced that two new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the state.

In an announcement made on his Twitter account, and referring to an update by the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, he said one of the cases is a 28-year-old woman who returned to the country from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in March.

The second case, he said, is a 42-year-old man who is a contact of an earlier confirmed case.

"The isolation process has been initiated, contact tracing and collection of samples have commenced," he said.

Before his announcement, the state had previously recorded a total of nine cases. The governor himself had tested positive before he made full recovery and came out of isolation on Monday, April 6.

One other person has also been discharged, leaving the state's current total number of active cases at nine.

"Please, keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

"Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, regularly.

"Also, continue to maintain social distancing," the governor advised.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 238 coronavirus cases in 14 states and the FCT, as of April 6.

A total of five people have died, and 35 people have been discharged.