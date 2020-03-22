Nigeria has just announced three new cases of coronavirus in Lagos, a densely populated commercial hub.

"Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. All 3 cases were reported in Lagos State and have travel history to high-risk countries in the last 7 days," the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) says.

"We’re working closely with the Lagos State Ministry of Health to identify and follow up with contacts. If you‘ve returned to Nigeria from any country in the last 14 days, please stay in self-isolation."

Oyo state also confirmed a case of coronavirus at midnight, which brings the total of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria to 26.

Two of the 26 have recovered and have been discharged.

Nigeria has banned travel from 15 high risk COVID-19 countries and shut down its international airports. Schools, churches and mosques have also been shuttered in Africa's largest economy.