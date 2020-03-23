Nigeria has announced its first death caused by coronavirus in the country.

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, March 23, 2020.

The deceased is a 67-year-old male who returned to Nigeria following medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

"He had underlying medical conditions - multiple myeloma and diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy," the NCDC said.

The deceased is Suleiman Achimugu, a former managing director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC).

According to a statement by his family, Achimugu died on Sunday, March 22 while receiving treatment at a specialist hospital after he tested positive.

"He has since been buried according to Islamic rites," the statement read.

Achimugu is Nigeria's 36th confirmed case of coronavirus in a total of six states - Lagos, FCT, Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, and Edo.