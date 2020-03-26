Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has tested negative for coronavirus.

The governor disclosed this on his Twitter account early on Thursday, March 26, 2020, noting that he'll remain in self-isolation regardless of the result.

"My rapid diagnotic test for #Coronavirus ( #COVIDー19 ) came back negative. However, while still asymptomatic, I have decided to remain in self-isolation and continue working from my private office at home pending the result of the more conclusive PCR test," he posted.

The governor took the test after Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed tested positive. The two had been together during a recent National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

Nigeria has recorded 51 cases in nine states - Lagos (32), the Federal Capital Territory (10), Ogun (3), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), Edo (1), Bauchi (1), Osun (1), and Rivers (1).