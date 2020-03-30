Nigeria has recorded a second death resulting from coronavirus infection.

The fatality was announced by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, during a media briefing on Monday, March 30, 2020.

"As of today, we have recorded 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

"Till date, 3 persons have been discharged after successful treatment.

"But sadly, another fatality was recorded over the weekend," he said.

The minister said the patient had severe underlying illnesses believed to have weighed heavily on his death from the infection.

Nigeria has tested around 2,000 people for coronavirus infection in one month (image used for illustration) [NCDC]

This comes one week after the country's first death was recorded. The deceased was Suleiman Achimugu, a former managing director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), who also had underlying health conditions.

Ehanire reiterated calls to Nigerians to cooperate fully with the government in containing the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 111 cases in 12 states - Lagos (68), FCT (21), Ogun (3), Enugu (2), Ekiti (1), Oyo (7), Edo (2), Bauchi (2), Osun (2), Rivers (1), Benue (1), and Kaduna (1).