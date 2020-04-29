Nigeria has recorded its highest number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in one day with 195 new cases announced on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases with 80, according to an announcement made by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

38 new cases were also recorded in Kano hours after its testing centre was reopened. Ogun and Bauchi each recorded 15 new cases.

Gombe recorded 10 new cases, followed by Sokoto with nine new cases, five each in Edo and Jigawa, and two new cases in Zamfara.

Rivers, Enugu, Delta, Nasarawa, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja all recorded one new case each.

Nasarawa is the latest Nigerian state to record an index case, a traveller that recently arrived the state from Kano which has recorded the third highest number of cases in Nigeria.

Cross River, Kogi, and Yobe are the only Nigerian states yet to record a coronavirus case.

A total of 1532 cases have now been recorded in 33 states and the FCT.

The NCDC also announced four new deaths on Tuesday, raising Nigeria's total to 44.

255 people have recovered and been discharged since Nigeria's index case was announced in February.

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to cooperate with the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

The surge in cases comes just a day after President Muhammadu Buhari eased lockdown measures in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT; and announced new nationwide measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Chief among the new measures is the mandatory use of face masks in public, in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

Buhari also said there will be an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am when all movements will be prohibited except for essential services.

The president also placed a ban on interstate passenger travel until further notice. However partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers.

The restrictions on social and religious gatherings will also remain in place, according to the president.

The president assured Nigerians the government will continue to work on developing policies that will ensure the economy continues to function while still maintaining an aggressive response to the COVID-19 pandemic.