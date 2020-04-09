The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied a report that it has spent N1 billion to educate Nigerians about coronavirus through text messages.

A blog report had on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, alleged that the agency posted on its Twitter account that it had spent the amount on SMS to Nigerians.

With the report starting to gain traction online, the agency tweeted early on Thursday, April 9, that the information is false.

The NCDC said most of its communication strategies have been supported largely by telecoms service providers.

"The headline claiming that NCDC has spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians is FALSE.

"While communication through SMS is a key part of our #COVID19 response strategy, this has been largely provided as in-kind support by @AirtelNigeria @MTNNG @GloWorld #TakeResponsibility," the agency said.

Authorities have had to struggle with fighting misinformation as much as they have had to combat the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said in many daily briefings that fake news has been distracting for public officials working hard to contain the spread of the disease.

"Fake news is actually distracting our fight against COVID-19, and I think this is quite unhelpful," he said last week.

He has made appeals to Nigerians to always only look to official sources for information regarding the pandemic that has swept through the world.

As of April 8, Nigeria has confirmed a total of 276 coronavirus cases in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

44 people have recovered and been discharged, but six people have died.