The Lagos government has announced three new coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

The state's Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, announced on Thursday, April 16, 2020, that the deceased are all males aged 51, 52 and 62.

"One of the dead; a medical doctor had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country.

"Other victims have no travel history or record of contact with any infected person," he said.

The state has now recorded 10 coronavirus related death, according to the commissioner.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria, recording 232 cases. The country has recorded 407 coronavirus cases in 18 other states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

128 patients had recovered, as of April 15, and many of them have been discharged in Lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari, during a national address on Monday, April 13, extended an initial 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and the FCT by an additional 14 days till April 27.

He expressed concerns that despite the nation's best efforts, coronavirus cases have doubled since the lockdown was initiated on March 30.