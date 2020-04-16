Menegian Saro-Wiwa, son of late environmentalist, activist and playwright, Ken Saro-Wiwa, has died from coronavirus (Covid-19) complications in a London hospital.

His sister, Noo Saro-Wiwa, made the announcement in an instagram post on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Nigerian author and daughter of Ken Saro Wiwa, Noo Saro Wiwa

Gian Saro-Wiwa, she wrote, had underlying conditions as well.

She wrote: “We said goodbye to my brother, Gian, on Monday. He had Covid-19 combined with underlying health conditions. Gian was the smartest and most talented out of all of us: a champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist and pianist. But mental health issues limited his life from age 16 onwards.

“I took this photo of him a few months ago before he was hospitalised. We were singing Hysteria by Def Leppard, a song we both love. Although the side-effects of medication altered his athletic physique, this photo still captures Gian’s essence: a kind and beautiful soul, always wanting the best for his family, always praying for our future success while being eternally optimistic about his own. And, of course, always loving his music. He leaves a wonderful son, Louis. (Menegian Saro-Wiwa, 1970-2020)”

Menegian’s death comes almost four years after the death of Ken Saro-Wiwa Jr, eldest son of the late activist.

Saro-Wiwa Jr died of stroke on October 18, 2016.

Saro-Wiwa died by hanging in 1995 (TELL)

Ken Saro-Wiwa, aged 54, was hanged to death alongside 8 other Ogoni activists on November 10, 1995 by late dictator Gen Sani Abacha, on trumped up charges.