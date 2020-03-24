This is contained in a statement by the board’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to the statement, the development is in line with the professional advice of government on safety of all persons in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe.

“All candidates and members of the general public should hereby note that the board has temporarily suspended all its activities that will be requiring physical contacts in all its offices around the country.

“The board has equally upgraded its ticketing online services which are available to attend to enquiries, complaints as well as handle some services.

“Candidates can access the services on the board’s website, www.jamb.org.ng and also through candidate’s profile.

“Enquiries and complaints can be lodged on ‘support .jamb.gov.ng,” it said.

The statement explained that all services requiring biometric verification were henceforth suspended till further notice.

It assured the public of the board’s prompt and adequate services online, adding that the situation would be reviewed regularly.

According to the statement, as soon as the circumstance permits, all suspended services would be restored without delay.

Similarly, the Management of University of Lagos had directed its entire staff from grades level 1 to 12 to stay away from work for a period of 14 days with effect from Tuesday, March 23.

The institution’s Principal Assistant Register, Communication Unit, Mrs Taiwo Oloyede revealed this in a signed statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to the statement, the move is furtherance to earlier measures taken by the university’s management to support the efforts of the Federal and State Governments in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus disease “which is on the increase in the country.

“Management at an emergency meeting held on Monday, March 23, 2020 approved that members of staff on CONTISS 1-12 to stay at home for two weeks with effect from Tuesday, March 24 to Wednesday, April 8.

“The stay-at-home directive is to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Management also directs that the following measures should be adhered to, which include banning of all social and religious gatherings or meetings of more than 10 persons on campus.

“All level 1-12 officers and equivalent in the university are to stay at home for the next two weeks with the exception of levels 13 -15, and Deans of Faculty, Heads of Department, Directors, Secretaries attached to Principal Officers to continue to come to the office to keep the university running,” it said.

The statement further directed that all Heads of Department/Units were also encouraged to provide hand sanitisers at strategic areas of their offices.

It also added that all staff on essential duties such as Works and Physical Planning Unit (Power), Security and Medical Services and others were also to be around to man the essential areas.

It further directed that restaurants and canteens on campus were equally expected to serve only take-away packs.

According to the statement, security personnel will move around to ensure that management’s directives are strictly adhered to by members of the community.

It then enjoined members of staff and university community at large to stay safe by observing all precautionary measures and instructions provided by Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Lagos State Government.