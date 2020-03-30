Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has announced that he's tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

"I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate," the governor shared on his twitter page.

He's the third governor who has turned out positive in the last fortnight after Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and Bauchi State's Bala Mohammed.

Nigeria has so far confirmed 111 cases of the virus in 12 states with two deaths.