Power distribution companies are backing a proposal by the national assembly and the federal government which states that Nigerians are due two months of free electricity for their troubles.

The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) which oversees the Distribution Companies (Discos) says it is fashioning out modalities for the freebie which will be communicated to Nigerians in due course.

“The electricity distribution companies recognise the challenging effects of the coronavirus on the economic and daily lives of our customers,” says Executive Director of ANED, Sunday Oduntan.

“In fulfillment of our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive to mitigate the hardship that is currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country.”

Oduntan adds that “we are committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within this difficult period, as the nation battles with the ravages of COVID-19.

“We are also completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier during the lockdown period. Details of implementation to come soon.”

According to the ANED boss, Discos are committed to improving service delivery to the nation during the period of the coronavirus pandemic and thereafter.

Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and a few other cities in Nigeria have restricted movement and businesses in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

However, Nigerians who have been ordered to sit at home, have been complaining of inadequate or erratic power supply long before the lockdown commenced in March.

Africa's most populous nation and largest economy, has confirmed 276 cases of Covid-19 as of April 8.