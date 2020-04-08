Nigeria has now recorded 276 confirmed cases of coronavirus as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 22 new cases in the country.

The new cases were recorded in Lagos, Abuja, Edo and Bauchi state.

The NCDC said 15 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, and 1 in Edo state.

The total number of confirmed cases in Lagos has now risen to 145 cases followed by Abuja with 54 cases.

Coronavirus has now spread to 17 states in Nigeria.

According to the agency, as at 09:00 pm on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with six deaths.

Fourty-four have also been discharged.

Below are the states with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Lagos- 145

FCT- 54

Osun- 20

Oyo- 11

Edo- 12

Bauchi- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Kaduna- 5

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Kwara- 2

Delta- 1

Katsina-1