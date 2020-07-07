Cross River became the last state in Nigeria to officially record coronavirus cases on Monday, July 6, 2020.

The state's governor, Ben Ayade, has many times battled Federal Government agencies and even medical experts in Cross River about the existence of coronavirus cases in the state.

However, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Monday that five new cases were recorded in the state.

A total of 575 new cases were recorded on Monday, according to the NCDC's daily update as Nigeria's total rose to 29,286.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 123, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with 100, Delta with 58, Edo with 52, Ogun with 42, Katsina with 24, and Bayelsa with 23.

22 new cases were recorded in Rivers, 19 in Borno, 18 each in Plateau and Ondo, 17 in Oyo, 15 in Kwara, and 13 in Osun.

Other states where new cases were recorded on Monday are Enugu (9), Nasarawa (7), Abia (6), Kaduna (3), and Ekiti (1).

Nine people also died on Monday, according to the update, raising the death toll to 654.

However, a total of 163 people who have recovered from infection were discharged from care on Monday.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who announced his infection last week, said on Monday that he has tested negative twice and has been passed fit by doctors.

A total of 11,828 have recovered from the highly infectious disease across the country.