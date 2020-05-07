Following the announcement of 198 more cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, coronavirus cases in Nigeria have risen to 3145.

The new cases also came with a report of five deaths. This means Nigeria has now recorded 103 coronavirus fatalities in the last 44 days.

The first coronavirus-related death in the country was recorded on March 23, 2020, when Nigeria had only 36 confirmed cases in six states.

But currently, coronavirus has spread to 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Only Kogi and Cross River state are yet to record cases.

In its Wednesday report, the NCDC said the new cases were recorded in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

82 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, 30 in Kano, 19 in Zamfara, 18 in Sokoto and 10 in Borno state.

Nine new cases were also recorded in Abuja, eight in Oyo, and five cases each in Gombe and Kebbi state.

While Ogun and Katsina recorded four and three cases respectively, Kaduna and Adamawa recorded one case each.

However, the total of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lagos has now jumped to 1308, followed by Kano with 427.

The NCDC announcement also showed that 53 patients recovered from coronavirus in the country as the total number of discharged patients increased from 481 to 534.