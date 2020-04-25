The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 114 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The NCDC said the new cases were recorded in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The states according to the agency include Lagos, Gombe, Zamfara, Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna, Sokoto and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria continues to record multiple cases with 80 more cases. The total tally of confirmed cases in the state has now risen to 657.

While Zamfara became the 27th state to join the list of coronavirus-hit state in Nigeria, Gombe is gradually becoming another epicentre of the pandemic in the northern part of the country with 21 new cases that brought the total tally of the infections in Gombe to 30.

The NCDC also announced five new cases in Abuja, two in Edo and one case each in Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna and Sokoto state.

The agency's announcement showed that 11 more patients were discharged on Friday.

Nigeria has now recorded 1095 confirmed cases in 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The country has also recorded 32 deaths and 208 patients who have fully recovered from the virus have also been discharged.