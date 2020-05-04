Rev. Mathias Echioda, the state’s CAN Chairman, made the appeal in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) n Minna.

“I am aware that some Churches were fumigated some weeks back.

“I will still appeal to the state COVID-19 Task Force to do more,” he said.

Echioda, who thanked the state government for the gesture, noted that worship places are prone to the pandemic if not properly handled.

He prayed for the end of the pandemic to enable people of the state and Nigerians worship God fully and also meet their daily needs.