Conduct researches on vital issues, Kumuyi advises political leaders

According to him, our political leaders need to consult and conduct researches before arriving at a conclusion, especially on the fielding of either Muslim-Muslim ticket or Christian-Christian ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Kumuyi said that presidential flagbearers of various political parties should look at the heartbeat of the country and the desires of people before making their decisions.

“The Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christan ticket is a difficult and slippery area.

“So, what I will say is that the political office holders should look at the heartbeat of the country as well as desires of the people.

“Politicians should know that they are not there for themselves. They are there for all of us. They should ask and make their researches about what the country wants.

“They should ask and make their researches on what the country wants, what the people want; if they listen to the people, we will be confident that they will listen to us when they get there,” he said.

On the prevailing security challenges in the country, the cleric lauded the security agents for doing their best.

He said that the security agents were doing their best, adding that there was still room for improvement.

“In every area of life, I will say there’s room for improvement.

“I want to credit the officers who are putting their lives on the line to secure the whole country.

“We should be praying for them that God will give them more wisdom and visible victory over the security of Nigeria.

“I will be praying for everyone at the end of every ministration for their desires, aspirations and blessings.

“God is our Creator, whether we are Muslims or Christians or whatever religion you belong to, we are creatures of God. God is interested in blessing everyone. I am here to be a blessing to everyone.