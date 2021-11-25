RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Climate Clock World appoints SDG advocate Chuks Anyaduba as Director for Projects & Partnerships, Climate Clock Nigeria

Leading International Climate Change Organisation, Climate Clock Newyork, USA has appointed Sustainable Development Goals Advocate Chuks Anyaduba as Country Director for Projects & Partnerships.

In a letter signed by Climate Clock Co-Founder and CEO, Andrew Boyd and Gan Golan, reads thus: ‘We are honored by your participation as an influencer, connector and producer and we appreciate your willingness to serve in such an essential role at such a decisive moment in history’

The goal of Climate Clock is to amplify this core message and mission: the world has a single Deadline - a critical time window left to avert the worst impacts of Climate Change - yet many Lifelines still exist - solution pathways are still available if government and industries are willing to #ActInTime.

Climate Clock has a Monumental 80-Foot Clock at Union Square Newyork City, USA which shows renewable energy lifeline counting down from 7years, highlighting on the need to reduce carbon emission quickly. Mr Anyaduba is expected to foster partnerships and collaborations to advance the campaign in Nigeria.

Source: @chuks_anyaduba

#FeaturebyClimateClock

Climate Clock World appoints SDG advocate Chuks Anyaduba as Director for Projects & Partnerships, Climate Clock Nigeria

