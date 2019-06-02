The Vicar gave the advice in Abuja on Sunday during his sermon at the Church service.

Onoha said the incessant power outages and general electricity crisis across the country needed to be addressed.

He also said that the nation’s education system needed to be overhauled to ensure that products of Nigerian schools defend their certificates.

Onoha also charged Buhari to look for credible men and women that can serve the nation better.

Facebook/Femi Adesina

He advised the President to be liberal as he served his second term in office.

The venerable also implored the president to be fair, open minded and choose cabinet members across board.

Ahead of inauguration of the 9th Assembly, Onoha said politicking should not be taken to the level of short changing the electorate, saying that members of the 9th Assembly should put the welfare of Nigerians at heart.

He called on the three arms of government to work together in the interest of the nation.

The cleric reminded the leaders to observe separation of power and checks and balances in order to serve Nigerians better.